11/29: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Gusty winds and scattered storms overnight; 30s and dropping through Wednesday
Gusty winds past 40mph are expected overnight, along with a few thundershowers. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A wind advisory has been issued west of I-75, in advance of tonight’s cold front with winds ramping up to 50mph. We’ll already be gusting past 30mph as we head into sunset, with front arrival time around 3-4am in Toledo. Winds will stay high but shift from the south to the west, while thundershowers roll through and deliver a quick 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain. Subfreezing windchill and a few flurries will greet us on Wednesday, staying in the 30s Thursday but warming quickly back near 50F for our Hope for the Holidays Drive-Thru Bash on Friday.

