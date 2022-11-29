Birthday Club
11/29/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

November will end on a very windy note this year
By Jay Berschback
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Windy with showers likely, chance of a thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 50s through 2am, then falling into the mid 30s. South winds shifting to the west and gusting up to 40 mph. WEDNESDAY: Windy and much colder, cloudy in Michigan, more sunshine in Ohio, highs only in the mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly, highs in the mid 30s.

