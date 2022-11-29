Birthday Club
Cleveland man on the run after allegedly murdering live-in girlfriend, burying body in Pennsylvania

(Source: Crime Stoppers)
(Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and FBI agents are looking for Anthony Kennedy, the Cleveland man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her body in Pennsylvania.

Adrianna Taylor, 23, was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13.

Taylor’s body was found in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, PA on Nov. 24, officials said.

19 News has learned Taylor’s body was found inside of a tote bag, which was placed inside a bigger construction bag.

The bags were found under wet and dry concrete.

Police in Wilkinsburg were tipped off to the crime by a neighbor, who has a Ring doorbell camera that recorded “suspicious activity in front of the home,” officials said.

Investigators also confirmed Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head and the arrest warrant suggests the murder took place in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Kennedy and Taylor were living together in the 3200 block of West 98th Street before she disappeared.

19 News also received a copy of a 2019 domestic violence warrant for Kennedy, which says he strangled his live-in girlfriend at the time.

Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about the murder of Taylor.

“We have a family out there that’s grieving right now. We’d like justice for this 23-year-old woman,” said Patricia Meehan, the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

