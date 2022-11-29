DeWine awards millions to support sexual assault survivors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Monday that $4.8 million in grants will be awarded to support the work of rape crisis centers and sexual assault survivor programs in Ohio.

DeWine’s office says the grant funding will help 25 rape crisis centers and survivor service providers in Ohio offer virtual/remote crisis services, support emergency needs of sexual assault survivors and pay for hiring and retention bonuses to attract and maintain staff to ensure the continuity of sexual assault recovery services.

“The services provided by our rape crisis centers are essential for helping sexual assault survivors recover from trauma,” said Governor DeWine. “These funds will not only help survivors get the support they need but will also ensure that service providers have enough staff members to walk along with survivors on their recovery journey.”

According to DeWine’s office, this announcement follows $3.6 million in family violence prevention grants and $6.7 million for domestic violence survivor programs that were announced earlier this year.

