Local expert shares insurance tips after Toledo water main break damages homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The water main break on Galena Street on Monday caused some water damage to surrounding homes and left many asking questions about flood insurance and what the next steps might be.

Experts say the most important thing you can do is have a conversation with your agent to find out what it and isn’t covered in your policy.

Tom Hudak is the owner of Regain Insurance and he’s been in the business for nearly two decades.

“Anytime water is involved, it is going to get very specific,” says Hudak. “It’s a matter of looking at the fine details of your policy to see what’s covered.”

Hudak says there are options when it comes to flood insurance.

“Flood insurance is usually through the government, the FEMA Federal Flood Program,” said Hudak. “It covers water that’s on the ground that enters your home. It is definitely something to think about. Without flood insurance, it’s gonna be tricker and it’s gonna be based on the specific policy language to determine what is covered.

Hudak says some people choose to put money aside on a regular basis to cover the potential damage cost of something that is not insured.

“Like all coverage, it is always good to know what is available and what is the cost,” said Hudak. “Any coverage you don’t buy you accept on yourself. So make sure you can handle the financial loss of something you don’t insure against.”

The bottom line: make sure you know what you have.

“Have a conversation with your agent. Have someone you can talk to,” said Hudak. “Unfortunately with insurance, not everything is covered by every policy...Know what you are accepting the risk for and what insurance will cover. Knowing the difference is important.”

When it comes to the water main break, 13abc got a statement from the City of Toledo saying the scene is still being assessed and that they will be in communication with residents affected by the water main break.

The City is asking people to call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 to make a report.

The statement also says the City will make decisions on the next steps shortly.

