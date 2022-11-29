Birthday Club
November 29th Weather Forecast

Storms Tonight, Windy Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy and mild today with a high in the middle 50s. Showers are likely tonight and storms are possible. Winds could also gust up to 35 mph tonight out of the south. Wind gusts on Wednesday could also reach 35 mph out of the west. Temperatures will drop from 55 degrees around 4am to 38 degrees by 7am. Temperature will drop below freezing by late Wednesday afternoon. A few flurries are also possible north of US 6 tomorrow. Thursday will be cold with a high in the 30s with sunshine. Friday will be warmer with a high in the upper 40s. Showers are possible on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be dry, but heavy rain is possible on Monday and Tuesday.

