One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash

The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash in Toledo on Monday has left one dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to Toledo Police, on Nov. 28, Khalid Denton, 29, and a 30-year-old woman were traveling westbound on Islington heading towards Collingwood. Another vehicle that was driven by an unknown male with an unknown passenger was traveling northbound on Collingwood.

At around 1:20 p.m., witnesses say the vehicle on Collingwood ran a red light and struck Denton’s vehicle causing it to spin and eject Denton and the woman from the vehicle. Denton and the woman were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to TPD, Denton was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Both people in the other vehicle fled the location on foot and were described by witnesses as two Black males dressed in dark clothing.

