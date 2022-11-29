Birthday Club
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025

The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and Detroit area in 2025.(Sheetz)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sheetz has announced that it will be expanding to new locations in Toledo and Detroit in the coming years.

According to a spokesperson for Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo area in 2025. Sheetz also confirmed it will be expanding into Michigan, with the first location projected to open in 2025 starting in the Detroit market.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor, and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”

Sheetz says its new locations will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order menu where local residents can order any of Sheetz’s customized drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz operates 669 store locations across six states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland. All Sheetz locations are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

