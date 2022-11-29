Support NW Ohio nonprofit organizations this Giving Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Giving Tuesday encourages people to give back in however they can. There are numerous local non-profits that could use your support.

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation created a list of organizations throughout Northwest Ohio that are registered to participated in this year’s Giving Tuesday Northwest Ohio campaign. Find that full list with links to the organizations’ websites below.

Find a FAQ on the initiative at the link here. The organization encourages those making donations to share information about their donation on social media using the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNWO

Local Nonprofits by Sarah McRitchie on Scribd

