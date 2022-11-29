Birthday Club
Toledo City Council votes to fire City Auditor

One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.
One Government Center in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council voted to fire the City Auditor on Tuesday.

Council President Matt Cherry released a statement after the vote that said the decision to fire the City Auditor was made after “serious deliberations” and that council will post the job description to fill the role immediately.

It comes after council suspended the now former Toledo City Auditor, Jake Jaksetic, in recent weeks. While council did not provide a specific reason for the suspension at the time, Mayor Wade Kaspzukiewicz cited Jaksetic’s job performance and making other employees feel unsafe.

Before council’s move to fire Jaksetic on Tuesday, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office told 13abc its Special Investigation Unit is “aware of the situation and looking into it.” The office couldn’t provide additional information at this time.

Just last week, council members told 13abc there were “some heavy accusations” that needed to be investigated. The nature of those accusations is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

Previous coverage:

Toledo City Council suspends City Auditor, council president avoids removal

Amid state Auditor look, Toledo city Auditor issues won’t get city led independent investigation yet

