Toledo needs name idea for its snow plows

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year, Toledo residents will be able to monitor where the city’s plows are in real time online. In order to keep track of which plow is where, they’re going to need names, and in order to get names the city needs help from the public in picking them.

Residents can submit their best plow names for consideration here.

From now until Wednesday, November 30, participants can submit plow names at the link above. On Friday, December 2, all qualified name submissions will be presented to the public. Participants can vote on the top 6 names for the leaf and snowplows until December 9. The winning names will be announced Monday, December 12.

