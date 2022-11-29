Birthday Club
TPD releases results of final T.E.A.M. operation

TPD says on Oct. 31, Operation R.A.S.E.R. began in the areas surrounding Reynolds and Airport.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released the results for their final Toledo Enhancement Area Method operation.

TPD says on Oct. 31, Operation Reynolds Airport Safety Enhancement Response began in the areas surrounding Reynolds and Airport. R.A.S.E.R. was the final T.E.A.M. operation for 2022.

The following are the results of Operation R.A.S.E.R:

Guns seized: 18Curfew sweeps conducted: 1
Search warrants executed: 13Gun safety programs: 9
Dollar amount of drugs seized: $121,377.00Gun safety billboards: 4
Persons arrested: 203 (9 human trafficking related)Bike/foot patrol hours: 60
Citations issued: 626Community meetings: 1
DUI arrests: 4CPTED (Area business and school contacts): 34
Parking tags issued: 134Junk/abandoned cars towed: 66
Truants processed: 21Blighted properties/City referrals: 24

According to TPD, the law enforcement portion of R.A.S.E.R. was successful in addressing gun violence, narcotics sales, traffic violations, blight and contacting local businesses to assess their needs.

R.A.S.E.R. also lead to several arrests related to human trafficking that was occurring at local message parlors and an area motel.

The following are the total 2022 T.E.A.M. results:

Guns seized: 202Curfew sweeps conducted: 6
Search warrants executed: 73Gun safety programs: 30
Dollar amount of drugs seized: $908,863Gun safety billboards: 23
Persons arrested: 1,142Gun locks distributed: 63
Citations issued: 3,155Community meetings: 7
DUI arrests: 40CPTED (Area business and school contacts): 127
Parking tags issued: 1,408Junk/abandoned cars towed: 720
Truants processed: 133Blighted properties/City referrals: 429

TPD says T.E.A.M. operations will carry on as the department continues to partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to help improve the quality of life for Toledo residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

