TPD releases results of final T.E.A.M. operation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has released the results for their final Toledo Enhancement Area Method operation.

TPD says on Oct. 31, Operation Reynolds Airport Safety Enhancement Response began in the areas surrounding Reynolds and Airport. R.A.S.E.R. was the final T.E.A.M. operation for 2022.

The following are the results of Operation R.A.S.E.R:

Guns seized: 18 Curfew sweeps conducted: 1 Search warrants executed: 13 Gun safety programs: 9 Dollar amount of drugs seized: $121,377.00 Gun safety billboards: 4 Persons arrested: 203 (9 human trafficking related) Bike/foot patrol hours: 60 Citations issued: 626 Community meetings: 1 DUI arrests: 4 CPTED (Area business and school contacts): 34 Parking tags issued: 134 Junk/abandoned cars towed: 66 Truants processed: 21 Blighted properties/City referrals: 24

According to TPD, the law enforcement portion of R.A.S.E.R. was successful in addressing gun violence, narcotics sales, traffic violations, blight and contacting local businesses to assess their needs.

R.A.S.E.R. also lead to several arrests related to human trafficking that was occurring at local message parlors and an area motel.

The following are the total 2022 T.E.A.M. results:

Guns seized: 202 Curfew sweeps conducted: 6 Search warrants executed: 73 Gun safety programs: 30 Dollar amount of drugs seized: $908,863 Gun safety billboards: 23 Persons arrested: 1,142 Gun locks distributed: 63 Citations issued: 3,155 Community meetings: 7 DUI arrests: 40 CPTED (Area business and school contacts): 127 Parking tags issued: 1,408 Junk/abandoned cars towed: 720 Truants processed: 133 Blighted properties/City referrals: 429

TPD says T.E.A.M. operations will carry on as the department continues to partner with other Toledo public service departments and the community to help improve the quality of life for Toledo residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

