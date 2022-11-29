Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy

The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.(CNN, Twitter)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be extra cautious while looking for health information on Twitter.

The company announced that it has dropped its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Shortly after the virus was spreading across the U.S. in 2020, Twitter put into effect a set of rules that focused on combatting “harmful misinformation” about coronavirus-related issues.

Over the past 2 1/2 years, Twitter says thousands of accounts were suspended for breaking those parameters.

This change in policy was low key. The announcement was made in a note on Twitter’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Galena St. flooded.
Water main break floods Galena St., boil advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday
According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection...
One dead after fatal Toledo crash
Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
Lawyers seek jury trial for Olympian Oshae Jones
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 600 block of E. Broadway in Toledo on Nov. 28, 2022.
Police searching for suspect in E. Broadway shooting, TPD says

Latest News

Vigil honors Walmart shooting victims in Virginia
The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against...
Jury awards $27 million to man who had meningitis, misdiagnosed with flu
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
Gusty winds past 40mph are expected overnight, along with a few thundershowers. Dan Smith has...
11/29: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit