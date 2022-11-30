Birthday Club
City of Toledo lifts boil advisory, provides update on water main break situation

The boil advisory was lifted on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has lifted the boil advisory that was put in place after a water main break on Galena Street on Monday.

The boil advisory was lifted on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

The City says crews will begin repairs to the water main line Thursday morning while restoration work for the road will begin on Monday, Dec. 5. Galena Street and Chase Street will be closed while crews continue to work, and residents are asked to steer clear of that area.

The City has been in contact with every resident who has reported water damage to their home and the City says approximately a dozen households were affected.

According to the City, contractors have been on site helping residents with their water meters and clearing water out of their basements. In addition, residents are being helped with remediation and restoration work.

The City says it will be helping residents who do not have insurance with the cost of repairs on a case-by-case basis.

If residents have damage but have not yet made a report, they could contact Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

