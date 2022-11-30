Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

Targeting drugs, guns, and human trafficking helps employees and customers feel safe
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area of Airport and Reynolds, yielding these results.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment.

“I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.

“We actually feel a little bit safer out here. You know, the lighting helps us out, but the unity of the trucks and, you know, a lot of the people that’s out here. It helps us feel a whole lot safer to be out here amongst each other,” explained McDonald.

McDonald adds he was not surprised to hear Toledo Police targeted this area with a crackdown on crime starting Oct. 31, 2022. Officers called it Operation R.A.S.E.R.: Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response. Local, state, and federal agencies targeted gun violence, drug activity, traffic violations, and blight.

By the numbers, there were 18 guns seized, $121,377.00 worth of drugs confiscated, 203 people arrested including 9 who were related to human trafficking operations at a local massage parlor and an area motel, and 66 junk/abandoned cars towed.

“I look at it like from a perspective of somebody who used to get in trouble. If you don’t get in trouble, you wouldn’t have to be worried about getting cracked down on, but to me, I love it. I love to see the city taking, how will I say, the necessary measures, and even with the police, using the necessary measures to help clean up the city in regards to whether it’s crime or just a lot of things that needs to be taken care of,” said McDonald.

To see the full list of results from Operation R.A.S.E.R., CLICK HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

Latest News

11/29/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/29/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
According to TFRD, a call came in around 10 p.m. of a house fire on the 400 block of Frank St.
TFRD: Toledo home is uninhabitable following fire
Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
State patrol investigates fatal car crash
Here's footage of this year's Turkey Bowl.
Rossford Turkey Bowl, November 25, 2022