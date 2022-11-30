Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When food trucks gather at the corner of Airport and Reynolds, they’re ready to serve up the eats in a safe environment.

“I mean, to me personally, I feel safe. I mean, I see a lot of police presence that come through here,” said Rashawn McDonald, owner of Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes food truck. McDonald organizes food truck gatherings in the parking lot at the corner across from Glass City Beverages.

“We actually feel a little bit safer out here. You know, the lighting helps us out, but the unity of the trucks and, you know, a lot of the people that’s out here. It helps us feel a whole lot safer to be out here amongst each other,” explained McDonald.

McDonald adds he was not surprised to hear Toledo Police targeted this area with a crackdown on crime starting Oct. 31, 2022. Officers called it Operation R.A.S.E.R.: Reynolds Airport Safety Enforcement Response. Local, state, and federal agencies targeted gun violence, drug activity, traffic violations, and blight.

By the numbers, there were 18 guns seized, $121,377.00 worth of drugs confiscated, 203 people arrested including 9 who were related to human trafficking operations at a local massage parlor and an area motel, and 66 junk/abandoned cars towed.

“I look at it like from a perspective of somebody who used to get in trouble. If you don’t get in trouble, you wouldn’t have to be worried about getting cracked down on, but to me, I love it. I love to see the city taking, how will I say, the necessary measures, and even with the police, using the necessary measures to help clean up the city in regards to whether it’s crime or just a lot of things that needs to be taken care of,” said McDonald.

To see the full list of results from Operation R.A.S.E.R., CLICK HERE.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.