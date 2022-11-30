Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Rockwell's

By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The historic Oliver House downtown is home to two great restaurants. If you’re in the mood for a burger and a beer, there’s Maumee Bay Brewing Co. If you’re in the mood for wine and steak, there’s Rockwell’s.

“You know, it’s fine dining. It’s something a little bit different,” said Danielle Perkins, General Manager of Maumee Bay Brewing Co. and Rockwell’s. “It’s not a corporate box restaurant. This is something family-owned and a much more intimate experience.”

Executive Chef Damian Clarke showed us how they prepare Surf & Turf. He fixed up Rockwell’s signature Brussels sprouts with Proscuitto, a 32-ounce prime Tomahawk steak, and a lobster tail.

“It’s fun. I mean, it’s part of the reason I come. You know, I love being a chef. I love being here. The energy in this kitchen and the staff we have, yes, it’s great,” said Clarke. To check out the menu at Rockwell’s and see pictures of the Oliver House, click here: https://rockwells.mbaybrew.com/

