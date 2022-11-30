Guests evacuated after Fairfield Inn catches fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a hotel fire at the Fairfield Inn on Benore Rd. Wednesday morning.

Guests have been evacuated. There are no injuries to report as of 6:30 a.m.

Eight crews were on scene to fight the fire.

The wind has been a factor in the fire and it is believed a down power line that fell on top of the hotel was the cause.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

