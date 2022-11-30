Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Guests evacuated after Fairfield Inn catches fire

Fairfield Inn fire
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a hotel fire at the Fairfield Inn on Benore Rd. Wednesday morning.

Guests have been evacuated. There are no injuries to report as of 6:30 a.m.

Eight crews were on scene to fight the fire.

The wind has been a factor in the fire and it is believed a down power line that fell on top of the hotel was the cause.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

Latest News

Fairfield Inn fire
Fairfield Inn fire
November 30th Weather Forecast
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
11/29/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/29/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast