Guests evacuated after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a hotel fire at the Fairfield Inn on Benore Rd. Wednesday morning.
Guests have been evacuated. There are no injuries to report as of 6:30 a.m.
Eight crews were on scene to fight the fire.
The wind has been a factor in the fire and it is believed a down power line that fell on top of the hotel was the cause.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is made available.
