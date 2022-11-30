Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was killed in battle recently, the group’s spokesman said in audio released Wednesday. He gave no further details.

Al-Qurayshi is the second IS leader to be killed this year at a time when the extremist group has been trying to rise again with its sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in Iraq and Syria.

Little had been known about al-Qurayshi, who took over the group’s leadership following the death of his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a U.S. raid in February in northwest Syria.

The death marked a blow to the group that was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later. The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to carry out deadly attacks in parts of Syria and Iraq the extremists once declared a caliphate.

“He died fighting the enemies of God killing some of them before being killed like a man on the battlefield,” al-Muhajer said.

Al-Muhajer said that Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi was named as the group’s new leader.

“He is one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State,” al-Muhajer said. Little is also known about Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi.

Asked in Washington about al-Qurayshi’s death, the spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, John Kirby, said: “We certainly welcome the news of the death of another ISIS leader. I don’t have any additional operational details to provide at this time.”

Al-Qurayshi is the third leader to be killed since founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by the Americans in a raid in northwest in October 2019.

No one claimed responsibility for the killing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

Latest News

Police responded to a call about a possible shoplifter at a Walmart in Buckeye, just west of...
Bystander uses pepper spray to help police officer arrest alleged Walmart shoplifter
Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
Targeting drugs, guns, and human trafficking helps employees and customers feel safe
Operation R.A.S.E.R. is welcome news to food truck owners
In the feel-good viral video, Johnson returns to his childhood convenience store to do what he...
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’