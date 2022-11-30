Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, a local teacher turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop because she knows if she didn’t, her students may go without.

For 13 years, Luanne Williams, a kindergarten teacher at Chase STEMM Academy, has collected hundreds of toys for her kindergarten class. Williams said she got upset one year after her kids told her that Santa never came to their house.

“I can’t imagine, as a mother, ever having to tell my kids that Santa didn’t come last night. No,” said Williams.

So, Williams has relied on donations each year to turn her classroom into Santa’s Workshop for her kids, and this year, she has more than 270 kids.

“As a society, we can help,” said Williams. “If you can spend five dollars on a coffee every day, you can spend $20 helping a kid with Christmas, it’s that simple.”

Williams told 13abc that this year, her students’ families are really struggling with the rising costs of everything.

“So you’re getting food stamps and some people are like ‘boy that’s a lot of money,’” said Williams. “Really? Try to stretch that to feed four, five, six kids and a couple of adults, or even one adult, it doesn’t happen.”

Williams has streamlined her operation, making it easier to give.

“We have a QR code that takes you to a website that you can see exactly how you can help,” said Williams. “You can contact me directly at the school and they’ll buzz me to talk to you.”

She is in need of Barbies, basketballs, Legos and gift cards if you would like to help, according to Williams.

“If you help, you’re amazed at how that feels, you truly are,” said Williams. “One of our parents here, first time this year he helped and he’s like ‘God this feels good’ and it does and that’s what people say, ‘it feels good I want to do it again.’”

At the age of 64, when most are thinking about retirement, Williams says she’s not ready to leave her post just yet.

If you would like to donate, click here.

