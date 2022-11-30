Lucas County kicks off its Dog License Renewal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners and Lucas County Auditor announced the kick off of the Canine Care & Control dog license renewal period, Wednesday.

The announcement took place at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library’s Clyde S. Scoles Historic Court located o 325 Michigan St.

Lucas County Commissioners Gary L. Byers, Tina Skeldon Wozniak, and Pete Gerken were present, as well as Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez.

“If your dog runs away or comes up missing, the license tag on your dog provides the best way of notifying you if someone finds your pet wandering and lost,” said Lucas County Commissioner Gary L. Byers. “Getting or renewing your 2023 license tag will help Canine Care & Control get your dog back home to you safely.”

The dog license renewal period will be open from Dec.1 to Jan. 31, 2023.

The price of dog tags are below:

1 year Dog Tag - $25 per dog

3 year Dog Tag - $75 per dog

Permanent Dog Tag - $250 per dog.

“Having your dog licensed helps identify your pet should it become lost. In 2022, many of the dogs found wearing a license were returned to their owners quickly. We want the same outcome for all dog owners in Lucas County,” Commissioner Wozniak said.

After the licensing deadline of January 31, dog licenses will be assessed a penalty fee of $25.00 per dog.

For more information, visit, the Lucas County Auditor’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.