Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was convicted for the November 2021 murders of two Toledo women was sentenced to multiple life sentences on Wednesday.

Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Gilmer was found guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, one count of aggravated robbery, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

On the morning of Nov. 7, 2021, police found the two women dead on the south side of Toledo. One was lying in the street and the other was behind the steering wheel of a car. Gilmer was indicted for the murders on Jan. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.