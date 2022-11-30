Birthday Club
Michigan International Speedway to host annual track and toy drive

Guests who donate will have a chance to do laps around the racetrack.
(Jason Lewis/WJRT)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is hosting its 14th-annual MIS Cares Charity Track and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

You can donate a non-perishable food item or a new, unwrapped toy in exchange for a drive around the 2-mile racetrack in your personal car.

Rules have been put in place to keep guests safe on the racetrack, including limiting the racetrack to cars only, no passing of other vehicles, and the driver of the vehicle must be 21 years of age with a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

All participants will need to sign a waiver before driving on the track. Seatbelts and headlights must be always on.

The event supports the Brooklyn Food Pantry, St Mary’s of Good Counsel Parish Food Pantry in Adrian, and the Jackson County and Lenawee County Toys for Tots programs.

Those participating should enter the Speedway through the U.S. Highway 12 entrance and follow signs into the drop-off spot. Those coming from the east should use Gate 8, while those coming from the west should use the Lot 10 entrance.

If inclement weather prevents driving on the racetrack on Saturday, a make-up date will be scheduled in the spring.

