Monroe Middle School students and staff evacuated, sent home due to bomb threat

Monroe Middle School was evacuated and students were sent home after a bomb threat on Wednesday.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe Middle School was evacuated and students were sent home after a bomb threat on Wednesday.

According to Monroe Public Schools, on the morning of Nov. 30, a student found a bomb threat note in a student bathroom and turned it in to school personnel. After a brief lockdown, students and staff were immediately evacuated in accordance with safety protocols.

MPS says School Messenger was used to contact MMS parents, notifying them of the evacuation and requesting parents of students who walked to school to report to Navarre Field.

Buses were deployed to deliver bus students home and to keep students warm and out of the elements while they waited to be picked up. All students who were not picked up have also been delivered home, according to MPS.

All afterschool and evening activities at MMS have been canceled.

MPS says emergency personnel are continuing to sweep the school and trained bomb dogs are being utilized. MPS is grateful for the quick response of first responders and families and the MMS and MPS staff who worked together to care for the students during this time.

