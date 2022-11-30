National Museum of the Great Lakes cancels its annual Christmas event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes canceled its annual Christmas Tree Ship event due to forecasted high winds.

The event was slated to take place from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, at the museum located on 1701 Front St.

According to a statement, released by the Museum, individuals who purchased a tree can still pick up their Christmas tree on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The museum will also offer full refunds as a result of the event’s cancellation.

In addition, the museum will still collect donations towards gift cards in support of East Toledo Family Center, Family House, Lucas County Children’s Service, and Sylvania Area Family Services.

To donate holiday gift card support, click here to visit the museum’s website or call 419-214-5000.

Anyone who donates towards a gift card online, at the museum, or via phone will receive free admission to the museum on Dec. 3 or Dec. 4.

