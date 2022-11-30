Birthday Club
November 30th Weather Forecast

Colder & Windy Today
By Ross Ellet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy today with temperatures dropping into the low 30s with a wind chill in the low 20s. Tonight will be windy with a low in the middle 20s. A wind chill will approach the low teens. Thursday will be sunny, but cold with a high in the middle 30s. Friday should bring some clouds with a high in the low 50s. Temperatures will start in the upper 40s on Saturday and drop through the day. There is a chance for some light rain switching to flurries. The next chance of rain will arrive next Monday and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Latest News

