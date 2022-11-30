Birthday Club
State patrol investigates fatal car crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.
Ohio State Highway Patrol in Brook Park.(WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday in Waterville Township.

According to a statement released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on US 24 near SR 64 around 4:07 p.m.

William Ogle, 64, was traveling eastbound on US 24 when his vehicle was struck by Bryan Barker, 54, who was traveling westbound.

According to the report, Barker failed to maintain an assured clear distance and struck Ogle in the rear trailer. Ogle did not sustain any injuries. Barker was taken to a nearby area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, and Waterville Fire Department.

According to reports, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

