TFRD: Toledo home is uninhabitable following fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo home is left uninhabitable after catching fire Tuesday night.

According to TFRD, a call came in around 10 p.m. of a house fire on the 400 block of Frank St.

Upon arrival, TFRD spotted flames showing from a side window. The home was not occupied by residents at the time of the incident.

Fire crews applied water and entered through the front of the home. TFRD said while the home is not a total loss, it is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as TFRD continues to investigate the matter.

