12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast

Quiet through Friday PM, then rainy and windy to start the weekend.
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lighter winds. TONIGHT: More clouds arriving with lows in the upper 20s early on, then rising later in the night. FRIDAY: Warming to a high of 50 under mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be dry during the day and getting windy with gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. FRIDAY NIGHT: An evening shower possible, but they’ll be more likely overnight into early Saturday morning. Windy overnight with gusts up to 40 mph, lows in the low 40s. SATURDAY: Gusts up to 45 mph possible in the morning. After showers end early Saturday, temps will drop from the low 40s to the 20s later in the day. We’ll also get some sunshine Saturday afternoon behind the cold front. EXTENDED: Staying breezy into Sunday when it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy again Monday with highs in the low 40s, then an evening shower possible, but rain is more likely overnight into Tuesday, when highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Mostly sunny and cooler again Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

