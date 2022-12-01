Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/1/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Wind, rain and up and down temps in the forecast
12/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s but rising into the lower 30s by sunrise. FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and breezy, slight chance of an evening sprinkle, evening highs near 50 with south winds gusting over 25 mph. Rain showers likely Friday night with south winds gusting over 35 mph. SATURDAY: Very windy early with showers ending by mid-morning. Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. West winds could gust over 35 mph. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
Fairfield Inn fire
Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the...
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

Latest News

12/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/1/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/1: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Cold Pattern Ahead
December 1st Weather Forecast