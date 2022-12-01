Big changes for local small businesses help lead to strong holiday sales

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we begin December, we roll into the heart of the holiday shopping season.

For many consumers, that means supporting small businesses. However, the last few years have brought about challenges and changes for most shops.

The streets of downtown Perrysburg are lined with small, locally-owned businesses. Sophia Lustig is one of them.

Meredith Moore, the owner of the women’s clothing boutique, said she has adjusted her business model in recent years.

“The consumer is buying differently than before, and I’m buying for the shop differently. We need the store to look fresh at every turn. The customer gets bored with seeing the same things, so we buy more often, in smaller quantities. That way there is always something fresh to look at every time a customer comes in the store,” Moore said.

Moore said being flexible is how the shop has survived through the years. She has worked at the store since 1992 and bought it ten years ago. The boutique was in Toledo for more than 80 years before moving to Perrysburg last year.

“This is how the business has to operate going forward, be on your toes and be willing to shift. The store started in 1936. We’re 86 years old, and I want it to make to 100 years and beyond. You have to be willing to change. We also focus on customer service. So in addition to beautiful items, we offer things like personal shoppers, gift-wrapping, and delivery,” Moore said.

Angel Elden is the owner of two shops in Perrysburg, Angel 101 and her newest store Gather by Angel 101.

Gather by Angel opened its storefront last spring and is the home of beautiful gifts, food, and home accessories.

“People have been very grateful that I did step out in this economy to open a new store. They are also thankful we made the store in this size and they love the gift lines. People told us the Toledo area really needed this,” Elden said.

Like Sophia Lustig, Elden said customer service is what sets her shops apart and keeps people coming back.

“The whole model for this store is gathering. We want people to come in and meet their friends and sit at the fireplace or a table and connect. You don’t have to buy anything. Just enjoy your time. We are also trying to be sensitive to people’s budgets because it is a different season now. We have great customer service, and we have things gift-ready when they go out the door,” Elden said.

When it comes to this year’s holiday shopping season, Angel said sales are extremely strong at both of her stores. It’s the same story for Sophia Lustig. And lastly, Moore expects this holiday’s sales to be one of the best in the last five years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.