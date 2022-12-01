City of Toledo opens Chief of Police community survey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is inviting residents to complete a survey regarding the hiring of the next Chief of the Toledo Police Department.

The City says the survey is designed to inspire an open conversation and to provide feedback on what is important to Toledo residents when it comes to hiring the next Chief.

The survey was developed by Ralph Andersen and Associates, the firm assisting with the search. The City says data from the community survey will be used in developing the profile for the Police Chief.

The survey opened on Dec. 1 and will continue to accept responses until Dec. 19.

To access the survey, click here.

