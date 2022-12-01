Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo opens Chief of Police community survey

The survey opened on Dec. 1 and will continue to accept responses until Dec. 19.
The survey opened on Dec. 1 and will continue to accept responses until Dec. 19.(WTVG)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is inviting residents to complete a survey regarding the hiring of the next Chief of the Toledo Police Department.

The City says the survey is designed to inspire an open conversation and to provide feedback on what is important to Toledo residents when it comes to hiring the next Chief.

The survey was developed by Ralph Andersen and Associates, the firm assisting with the search. The City says data from the community survey will be used in developing the profile for the Police Chief.

The survey opened on Dec. 1 and will continue to accept responses until Dec. 19.

To access the survey, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
Fairfield Inn fire
Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the...
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

Latest News

The streaming services Netflix and Hulu are not video service providers that would have to pay...
Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the...
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/1: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Police responded to a swatting incident involving a false call for an active shooter at Scott...
Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony