December 1st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with developing sunshine this afternoon with highs in the middle 30s. Friday will bring increasing clouds with a high in the upper 40s. A few showers and windy conditions are possible early Saturday morning. Wind gusts on Saturday could be around 40 mph with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Sunday through next Wednesday will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs between the middle 30s and the middle 40s. There is a chance for a few showers on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.