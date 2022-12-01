Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Head-on crash sends plow driver to hospital due to major infection

Man who plows veteran’s driveways for free underwent two surgeries and still needs a replacement pickup truck
When Brad McClure was hit head-on by a driver with a suspended license, it was captured by...
When Brad McClure was hit head-on by a driver with a suspended license, it was captured by three cameras from three separate angles.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Brad McClure’s pickup truck was hit head-on by a car in the wrong lane on Airport Highway November 4, 2022, the crash was caught on three separate cameras. One video shows the view from a ring cam, another shows Brad’s point-of-view from a dash cam, and a third angle across the street comes from a security camera at a carryout.

The crash totaled McClure’s pickup truck he uses to plow driveways in the winter. That includes the driveways of disabled veterans. He plows those for free.

After 13abc interviewed McClure in early November, he says he ended up in the hospital for seven days and had to undergo two surgeries. The crash injured his knee, which McClure says got a serious infection.

“When I come out of surgery today, I dressed it for my first time this morning. I was in total awe when I seen it.” said McClure.

Now, after spending his 53rd birthday in the hospital, McClure is once again home and looking for a replacement to his Dodge Ram 2500.

“Yeah, I talked to the insurance company about buying this one back. Just the repairs and the whole front axle’s bent. Pretty much everything up underneath the front end is bent,” added McClure.

According to court records, the other driver was driving with a suspended license, which is part of the reason McClure is having issues with compensation from insurance. He still plans to plow driveways for veterans this season. If you can help, text McClure at: 419-270-5637.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

Latest News

Meeting packed with parents, community members, and teachers.
Liberty-Benton School Board Meeting addresses new building safety concerns
Liberty-Benton School Board Meeting
11/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
11/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Monroe Public Schools
Monroe Middle School cancels classes for Thursday