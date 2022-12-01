Head-on crash sends plow driver to hospital due to major infection

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Brad McClure’s pickup truck was hit head-on by a car in the wrong lane on Airport Highway November 4, 2022, the crash was caught on three separate cameras. One video shows the view from a ring cam, another shows Brad’s point-of-view from a dash cam, and a third angle across the street comes from a security camera at a carryout.

The crash totaled McClure’s pickup truck he uses to plow driveways in the winter. That includes the driveways of disabled veterans. He plows those for free.

After 13abc interviewed McClure in early November, he says he ended up in the hospital for seven days and had to undergo two surgeries. The crash injured his knee, which McClure says got a serious infection.

“When I come out of surgery today, I dressed it for my first time this morning. I was in total awe when I seen it.” said McClure.

Now, after spending his 53rd birthday in the hospital, McClure is once again home and looking for a replacement to his Dodge Ram 2500.

“Yeah, I talked to the insurance company about buying this one back. Just the repairs and the whole front axle’s bent. Pretty much everything up underneath the front end is bent,” added McClure.

According to court records, the other driver was driving with a suspended license, which is part of the reason McClure is having issues with compensation from insurance. He still plans to plow driveways for veterans this season. If you can help, text McClure at: 419-270-5637.

