Jūpmode to hold Mitchell Heard autograph signing and toy drive to benefit RMHC

The event will be held on Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jūpmode located at 2022 Adams St.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jūpmode is holding an autograph signing and toy drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

Jūpmode asks that everyone in attendance bring a new and unwrapped gift for kids of any age and parents. RMHC will use the gifts for families staying at their House during the holidays.

According to Jūpmode, Mitchell Heard, a forward for the Toledo Walleye, will be at the event to sign autographs for the attendees.

Heard, Jūpmode and RMHC are making it a goal to sell 40 shirts and/or sweatshirts with proceeds from each sale benefitting RMHC.

