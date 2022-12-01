Jūpmode to hold Mitchell Heard autograph signing and toy drive to benefit RMHC

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jūpmode is holding an autograph signing and toy drive to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio.

The event will be held on Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jūpmode located at 2022 Adams St.

Jūpmode asks that everyone in attendance bring a new and unwrapped gift for kids of any age and parents. RMHC will use the gifts for families staying at their House during the holidays.

According to Jūpmode, Mitchell Heard, a forward for the Toledo Walleye, will be at the event to sign autographs for the attendees.

Heard, Jūpmode and RMHC are making it a goal to sell 40 shirts and/or sweatshirts with proceeds from each sale benefitting RMHC.

