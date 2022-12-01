Birthday Club
Liberty-Benton School Board Meeting addresses new building safety concerns

By Carli Petrus
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members packed into a classroom at Liberty-Benton High School Wednesday evening for the monthly School Board Meeting. This comes exactly two weeks after the school was the target of a swatting incident.

Community members say the discussion did not start because of the incident, but they are asking the board to reconsider design plans for the new elementary and middle schools.

The Liberty-Benton school district officially broke ground on its brand new building this past summer.

“We’ve partnered with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to build a facility to support academic achevement, to support social and emotional well-being, and student safety,” said School Board President A.J. Granger.

Liberty-Benton parent and community members say they are mostly concerned with the design of the new classroom doors, which will mostly be made out of unreinforced glass.

Doors in the new school will be made mostly out of unreinforced glass.
Doors in the new school will be made mostly out of unreinforced glass.(Liberty-Benton Schools)

As a psychiatric nurse practitioner and counselor, Liberty-Benton parent Tiffany Pottkotter says we underestimate the amount of people in our community with violent thoughts.

“We need to be vigilent, we need to understand mental health assessments, but sometimes we can’t fix everyone and we can’t stop everyone so, we need a second line of defense.”

Community members called for stronger safety measures during Wednesday night’s meeting, but Granger tells 13abc that the changes community members are bringing up now, may be unrealistic without outside fundraising.

”We started this project several years ago, and at that point we did capture feedback, and I just don’t know that there’s enough understanding or dialouge between the groups to understand what’s covered within the tax dollar base versus what’s covered as an extra.”

An exact plan has not been made yet, but board members and community members emerged hopeful by the end of the discussion that a resolution can be found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

