Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man arrested for indecent exposure, leading police on chase

Jeffery Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
Jeffery Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for indecent exposure and led police on a chase through Lucas County.

TPD says two officers were out patrolling on the evening of Nov. 30 when they were contacted by the Lucas County Warrant Squad who requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.

According to TPD, upon trying to take Prielipp into custody, he failed to comply and officers began their pursuit until Prielipp’s vehicle was stopped. As officers removed Prielipp from the car, he grabbed one of the officers and attempted to bite him.

TPD says Prielipp was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and then was transferred to the Detective Bureau.

An investigation is currently pending.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
Fairfield Inn fire
Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the...
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

Latest News

Michigan running back Blake Corum celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game...
Reports: Michigan RB Blake Corum to miss rest of the season
The survey opened on Dec. 1 and will continue to accept responses until Dec. 19.
City of Toledo opens Chief of Police community survey
The streaming services Netflix and Hulu are not video service providers that would have to pay...
Ohio court rejects city cable fees for streaming services
The Lordstown Endurance is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that is perfect for the...
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks