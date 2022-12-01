Man arrested for indecent exposure, leading police on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for indecent exposure and led police on a chase through Lucas County.

TPD says two officers were out patrolling on the evening of Nov. 30 when they were contacted by the Lucas County Warrant Squad who requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.

According to TPD, upon trying to take Prielipp into custody, he failed to comply and officers began their pursuit until Prielipp’s vehicle was stopped. As officers removed Prielipp from the car, he grabbed one of the officers and attempted to bite him.

TPD says Prielipp was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and then was transferred to the Detective Bureau.

An investigation is currently pending.

