Monroe Middle School cancels classes for Thursday

Monroe Public Schools
Monroe Public Schools(Monroe Public Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Monroe Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled for its middle school on Thursday

According to the district’s Interim Superintendent Andrew Shaw, the decision was made following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

Shaw released the written statement, Wednesday, stating the following:

“Today was a traumatic experience for MMS students and staff. Thursday will be used for MMS staff to meet together, debrief, and prepare to support students when they return on Friday. The Monroe Middle School building will be closed to students on Thursday. Students will be able to pick up any belongings they left behind on Friday,”.

While law enforcement completed a thorough search of the school and concluded that there was no credible threat to students or staff, the district will increase police presence for the remainder of the week.

