Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison.

Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.

Sosnowicz was charged after police say she and her husband, Jason Sosnowicz, tied up a 12-year-old boy at the Baymont hotel in Northwood where they had been living in July. The affidavit said the boy “had his wrists tied behind his back with white shoe strings, and his wrists were tied to his ankles” on the hotel room floor beside the bed. Police said the boy was bound for approximately 9.5 hours.

Court documents say the Jason Sosnowicz, the victim’s step-father, was in the room with the child when police arrived and told officers the boy was tied up because he “gets into things.” When the mother returned to their hotel room, she told police she knew the boy was tied up. Both Tabetha and Jason Sosnowicz allegedly told officers they “normally” tie the boy up “to keep him from accessing candy while they are asleep,” according to the affidavit.

Jason Sosnowciz is scheduled to be sentenced for his role in the incident on Dec. 19.

Court documents indicate there were other children in the hotel room, a 6-year-old and a 14-year-old. Those children were not tied up.

