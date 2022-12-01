Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio House passes bill to make hoax emergency calls a felony

Swatting calls graphic.
Swatting calls graphic.(MGN/Pexels)
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Intentional false reports about school shootings and other hoax emergency calls could be prosecuted as a felony under legislation passed by the Republican-led Ohio House.

The bill would create a felony offense for “swatting,” which is when someone knowingly reports a false emergency that prompts a response by law enforcement. Supporters of the bill say such situations cause unnecessary panic, disruption and expense, and can end with innocent people being arrested or harmed.

The legislation would make “swatting” at least a third-degree felony. The state public defender’s office opposed the bill, arguing there’s no need, as penalties for false reporting of crimes already exist.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Claypool led police on a chase through the general area of Findlay.
Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back to hand off the ball during an NFL...
Brady, Bucs can’t close out Browns, lose 23-17 in overtime
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Differing paths of QBs Stroud, McCarthy led them to The Game
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives against Portland Trail Blazers guard...
Mitchell scores 34, Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-96