Ohio man arrested on Jan. 6 felony charge

WASHINGTON (WTVG) — An Ohio man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, a chemical irritant, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Swoope, 28, of Perry, Ohio is charged in a criminal complaint in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, both felonies, and related misdemeanor offenses. A man and woman who were with him at the Capitol also were charged with misdemeanor offenses: Saul Llamas 29, and Jordan Siemers, 25, also of Perry. All three defendants were arrested yesterday and are to make their initial appearances today in the Northern District of Ohio.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Swoope, Llamas, and Siemers illegally entered the Capitol grounds. They went into the Capitol at approximately 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door. Swoope went inside the Senate Spouses’ Lounge, where he joined others in a mob in chanting, “Who’s House? Our House.” The three left the Capitol after nine minutes inside.

Swoope subsequently joined rioters outside the North Door of the Capitol, where a crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area. Law enforcement officers were forced to fall back into the Capitol Building. Swoope then sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door and in the direction of officers. The irritant wafted in the direction of a Capitol Police sergeant, leading to coughing and watering of eyes.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

