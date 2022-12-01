Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Panic set in’: Man and his dog attacked by bear outside home

A man and his dog attacked by bear outside New Hampshire home. (SOURCE: WBZ)
By Paul Burton
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOFFSTOWN, N. H. (WBZ) – A small dog and his owner are recovering after being attacked by a bear in Goffstown, New Hampshire, located about an hour north of Boston.

Jim Hurley described the horrifying moments he and his 10-year-old terrier named Toby were attacked by a bear.

“When I walked out and saw those two bears staring at me right there, then panic set in,” he said.

Three days ago, Hurley said he let his dog out of the house around 7 p.m. Moments later, he heard a terrifying sound.

When Hurley ran out into the backyard, he was confronted with a bear and her two cubs. The bear took a swipe at him and his dog.

“With a swipe from a wide paw like, ‘Get out of my way,’ type thing,” he said. “And the laceration that I have on my shoulder is very consistent with a swipe also.”

Both Hurley and Toby ran back into the house. Hurley walked away with just a cut on his arm, but Toby took the brunt of the attack.

“He sustained deep wounds to his side, his abdomen,” Hurley said. “No bones were broken and no organs were impacted. Just flesh wounds.”

Toby spent a few days in the veterinary hospital. He’s received dozens of stitches, but will be OK.

Hurley said the incident left Toby extremely frightened, as their backyard is all forest.

“It’s caused me to possibly reconsider where I am living right now as a result,” he said. “I hear people saying bears come back, bears come back if there is a food source.”

Hurley said he believes the bear was attracted to the food source in his backyard: rotten apples on the ground. He also believes the bear was just trying to protect its cubs.

“I am absolutely ecstatic that Toby is OK, and I feel lucky I am okay because the drop of my shoulder and face is only five inches away, and if I had gotten swatted or something else I would probably be in the ICU,” he said.

Fortunately, man and his best friend remain side-by-side and happy to be back home.

For now, Hurley said he plans to only let Toby out at night on a leash. He’s also considering installing more lights in the backyard.

Copyright 2022 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
After turning on to Galena, the front and rear passenger side tires of Terry’s car got stuck in...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
The Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain will be expanding to the Toledo and...
Sheetz announces plans to expand to Toledo, Detroit in 2025
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7,...
Mistrial declared in ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial
Police say they have arrested former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph on...
Former Nebraska interim coach, Mickey Joseph, facing strangulation, domestic assault charges
Some Toledo road money could be used for office space
I-Team: Some Toledo road money could be used for office space
Some Toledo road money could be used for office space
Some Toledo road money could be used for office space
A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase