Perrysburg’s Law Director resigns

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Law Director has resigned from her position, according to city officials.

Kathryn Sandretto submitted her resignation Thursday, effective immediately. Her resignation letter did not provide any further explanation as to why she was leaving the position.

It’s unclear at this time why Sandretto resigned from the position. The City of Perrysburg brought her on board in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

