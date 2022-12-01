Birthday Club
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase

A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a man is in custody.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department.

The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time. Check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

