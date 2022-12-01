Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police.

The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle on Collingwood run a red light and crash right into Denton and Brown’s vehicle.

TPD says Denton and Brown were thrown from their vehicle and were transported to an area hospital where Denton was pronounced dead upon arrival and Brown was being treated for life-threatening injuries. TPD tells 13abc that Brown died from those injuries on Nov. 29.

The unknown occupants from the other vehicle ran from the scene and were described by witnesses as two Black males dressed in dark clothing.

TPD says there are no suspects at the time, however, police are following up on several leads.

