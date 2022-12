TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to Glendale Avenue Thursday evening after reports of a car crashing into a T-Mobile building.

TPD says no one was injured in the crash but there was structural damage to the building.

Car crashes into T-Mobile on Glendale (WTVG)

