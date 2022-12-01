Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.(KY3)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Two teens fatally overdosed while in the care of a residential treatment facility, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call for CPR earlier in the week at Oak Plains Academy, a treatment center in Tennessee.

The 15-year-old girls were found unconscious and unresponsive when authorities arrived at the facility.

The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the nurse’s station at the center the night before.

Both got sick and fell unconscious the following morning after taking an undetermined amount of the medication.

One of the girls was pronounced dead at the hospital on Nov. 29, while the other was transferred to a children’s hospital in critical condition and later died on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
Starting October 31, 2022, Toledo Police and other law enforcement agencies targeted the area...
Crackdown on crime at Airport and Reynolds is welcome news to food truck owners
Fairfield Inn fire
Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
The accident occurred on Nov. 28 at around 1:20 p.m. at the intersection of Collingwood and...
One dead, another hospitalized after being thrown from vehicle in Toledo crash
Donte Gilmer, 37, appeared in court on Nov. 30 where he received two life sentences without the...
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women

Latest News

Consumers with the recalled blenders can receive a free replacement blade and assembly...
Cuisinart compact blenders recalled due to risk for laceration
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron talk to the press at the White...
Biden, Macron talk about issues during White House meeting
Prince William and his wife Kate are in the US for the first time in eight years. (CNN, POOL)
William, Kate in Boston amid 'race row' at home