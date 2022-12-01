‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key highway, USGS says

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - As the Mauna Loa eruption continues, the state is gearing up for a possible shutdown of Daniel K. Inouye Highway within days. The key thoroughfare connects Hilo and Kona.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there’s a “very high probability” that lava from the Mauna Loa eruption will reach the highway and is urging residents to be prepared.

“It’ll probably come around the north side of Pu’u Huluhulu, which is right at the Mauna Kea turnoff on Saddle Road,” said Ken Hon, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist-in-charge, at a news conference Wednesday.

If the lava flow continues at its rate of about 130 meters an hour, USGS said it could reach the road by Friday at the earliest.

Lava is seen Tuesday on the Big Island from Saddle Road. (Source: @THEBARPILOTS/TMX/CNN)

But as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Hon said the lava has entered flat terrain and slowed down to a rate of 24 meters per hour.

“The terrain is what is slowing it down. There’s no doubt about it also getting more distant from vent ... we’re seeing more crystal ... they get hard and, like, block start providing resistance,” Hon explained.

State and county officials say they’re getting ready to shut down the highway and divert traffic if needed.

Gov. David Ige said he plans to activate the Hawaii National Guard to help set up critical infrastructure and “support planning for alternative routes and help with making available bypass routes if that becomes necessary.”

“All the equipment necessary to shut down the road where it was necessary, to put a message board, so we can alert everyone in advance of the shutdowns, and that we can clear the Hamakua coast of any lane restrictions that we have on that area,” said Ed Sniffen, deputy director of highways for the state Department of Transportation.

Shutting down the highway, known locally as Saddle Road. will mean more traffic in communities along the Hamakua Coast, along with tourists flocking to Hawaii Island to see the eruptions.

A shutdown would also have a major impact on thousands of commuters. An alternative route takes much longer.

The Mauna Loa eruption flow is 4.5 miles from the main highway on Hawaii's Big Island. (Source: USGS/CNN)

Talmadge Magno of the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said the highway has become the “main transit” between east and west Hawaii Island.

“So it’s very important,” he said.

Hon said the soonest it would reach the highway would be two days. But he added it would likely take longer than that.

“It’s just a question of timing, it’s not that it’s going to hit in two days, but that is the fastest time of right now that it could cover the road,” Hon said.

Magno added if the main highway closes, those seeking to get between Hilo and Kona would need to rely on coastal routes like Highway 19 and Highway 11. “They’re gonna be seeing an increase in traffic and it’s just going to cause congested areas to get more congested, which equates to safety as well,” he said.

Hawaii County is also creating a safe dedicated viewing area in a section within the Pohakuloa Training Area.

“There’s portions that Daniel K Inouye Highway doesn’t follow of the Old Saddle Road alignment,” Sniffen said. “So in the Pohakuloa Training Area, there’s a remnant of the Old Saddle Road that we didn’t follow. That portion is still paved, it still allows people to drive on, and there’s areas that could be safe for people to park on.”

The move comes as spectators flood the highway and increase the risk of accidents. Just a few hours after Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth banned parking alongside the highway, a car was hit as it was driving off the shoulder to the main road. Two people were treated for minor injuries.

It’s a $1,000 fine for illegally parked vehicles. County officials say police patrols and enforcement will continue along the highway throughout the eruption.

Officials are urging people to drive safely and stay alert, especially when driving in the dark.

Kim Rodrigues has been commuting between Hilo and the Waikola area for 19 years. She said the alternate routes aren’t meant for heavy traffic.

“We’re going to have to be patient,” she said.

Rodrigues wants the state to add temporary, left turn lanes or add passing lanes on the shoulder of Highway 19 to prevent backups if there are Saddle Road closures.

“It’s going to be quite an inconvenience but it doesn’t mean that our people will be cut off,” said Elena Cabatu, head of marketing at Hilo Medical Center.

The facility has 1,600 employees, and a handful of them commute from the west side.

“We are taking an inventory of our employees and where they live,” she said.

Healthcare workers are essential so they will have to make the drive. Cabatu said they are helping those employees prepare for the added commute time.

Hawaii Island officials have had very preliminary discussions about whether there’s any possibility to divert the lava flow ― something that has been tried (with limited success) in other places.

Those conversations were not fruitful, Magno said, without elaborating.

At a news conference Wednesday, Ige also said diverting the flow would likely be impossible.

“There is no physical way or technological way to change the course of where the lava flows,” Ige said.

“The power of Mother Nature and Madame Pele overwhelms anything we can do. So we will monitor and make plans to ensure connectivity between east and west should the DK highway get overrun with lava.”

The state said closing the highway if the lava reaches it, could take about six hours. At this time, the highway remains open in both directions.

Meanwhile at the Pohakuloa Training area, the Army said lava has not entered a barracks section, and social media posts saying so are false.

They added that lava has only destroyed a fence in a remote area, and precautions are being taken to protect personnel and equipment.

Already, though, flows have crossed a private road, cutting off access and power to an important global climate monitoring station. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said lava also crossed Old Kona Highway at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. It’s a dirt road that crosses the Mauna Loa Forest Reserve.

Meanwhile, officials continued to stress the eruption does not pose a threat to downslope communities.

The Mauna Loa eruption started late Sunday after months of elevated earthquake activity.

The 13,681-foot Mauna Loa volcano had been rumbling more in the last several months, prompting many to believe an eruption was imminent.

