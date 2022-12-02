Birthday Club
WIND ADVISORY FRIDAY NIGHT-SATURDAY
12/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Becoming very windy with south winds gusting up to 45 mph. Chance of rain showers with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s by morning. SATURDAY: Very windy early with west winds gusting up to 45 mph, northwest winds could gust up to 35 mph in the afternoon, clearing skies as temperatures fall through the 30s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly, highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

