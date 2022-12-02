THE CHAMPS: Central Catholic captures state title with 28-21 over Akron Archbishop Hoban

CANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Central Catholic Fighting Irish football team are state champions once again after surviving a second half comeback by Akron Archbishop Hoban Thursday night.

It’s the school’s fifth title, and third in the past decade.

Senior quarterback Ty’Waun Clark was responsible for three of the team’s trips to the end zone, rushing for 77 yards and two touchdowns and passing for another.

Central Catholic took a 28-7 lead after the first two quarters of play.

However, the Irish were barely able to contain their opponent’s stellar running game in the second half, as Ohio’s Mr. Football Lamar Sperling would make it a one score game in the 4th quarter, tallying 356 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

This was Hoban’s third straight state title game, including a championship in 2020.

It was also a final showcase for Sperling, who’s committed to Buffalo, finishing his senior season with 3,867 yards and a state record 58 rushing touchdowns.

