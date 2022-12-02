Birthday Club
December 2nd Weather Forecast

Cold But Mostly Sunny Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures will slowly warm up today with breezy conditions and increasing clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Today’s high will take place this evening around 50. A few early morning showers on Saturday are possible with falling temperatures. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low to middle 30s. More sunshine is expected late Saturday into Sunday. A few showers are possible next week with highs in the low 40s.

